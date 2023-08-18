



Heard is a true fashion icon who has always been willing to take risks with her style. She is not afraid to stand out from the crowd, and her unique sense of style has made her a trendsetter. In addition to her red-carpet looks, she has also been praised for her street-style fashion. She is often seen wearing edgy and stylish outfits, not afraid to experiment, and ending up looking confident in whatever she wears.

The Aquaman actress once made the world freeze as she decided to strip-tease in an unimaginable look, oozing hotness and oomph unmatched. The actress looked stunning, shunning all the boundaries with this iconic photoshoot.

Amber Heard decided to don an open robe where her boob played peek-a-boo while she lay effortlessly like a queen waiting for perhaps a slave! As she raised the temperature with the look, her satin robe shone brightly, making her body look like a dream, a passionate one.

The Danish Girl actress accessorised her look with a huge stud earring and let her short hair sway towards a side with a nude shade of nails complementing the satin textured robe.

For makeup, Amber chose a subtle touch up, looking like a rosy dew drop with her lip shade complementing the overall palette generating an oh-so-heavenly vibe with her look. The photoshoot was done for GQ magazine, and the actress nailed it like a pro.

Her photo shoot was shared on a Reddit thread dedicated to Heard. Check out her NSFW picture here.

Another picture from the same photoshoot was shared by an Instagram page amberheard.supremacy where the actress can be seen getting ready.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard.supremacy)

Well, the photoshoot definitely proves that Amber Heard has always been ahead of the curve looking like a poetic justice even as she ditches it all grabbing enough headlines and attention.

