Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were the epitome of couple goals back in the day before they shattered everyone’s hearts and went their separate ways in 2016; while they both stood strong for their kids but even they had moments where they reflected on their relationship and in one such moment Pitt opened about his separation with Jolie and spoke about the faults he had while he was in that relationship.

Before meeting Jolie, the actor was married to Jennifer Aniston, but after appearing on Mr & Mrs Smith together, they both fell head over heels for one another. The couple also has six kids, and it all came crashing down when announced their split and finally got the divorce in 2019. But before the divorce, Pitt got the chance to speak about it, and it seemed he did unhinge; keep scrolling to find out.

Brad Pitt sat for an extensive interview with GQ Style in 2017, the first time after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce the previous year. He said, “I’m personally very retarded when it comes to taking inventory of my emotions. I’m much better at covering up, I grew up with a Father-knows-best/war mentality — the father is all-powerful, super strong — instead of really knowing the man and his own self-doubt and struggles.” He also said, “It’s hit me smack in the face with our divorce: I gotta be more. I gotta be more for them. I have to show them. And I haven’t been great at it.”

Brad Pitt also addressed how his lifestyle changed after the split from Angelina Jolie and revealed, “I was boozing too much. It’s just become a problem. And I’m really happy it’s been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I’ve got my feelings at my fingertips again.” Adding, “Truthfully, I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka. I was a professional. I was good.” The actor gave a very melancholic answer when he was asked about why he stopped drinking; he said, “Don’t want to live that way anymore.”

He also said, “We’re both doing our best. I heard one lawyer say, ‘No one wins in court – it’s just a matter of who gets hurt worse.”

They have both come a long way and are living their individual lives, Brad Pitt is allegedly in a relationship with Ines de Ramon!

