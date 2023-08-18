K-pop girl band FIFTY FIFTY has been in a legal battle with their artist management company, ATTRAKT, for quite some time over financial discrepancies. Now, due to the rising online confusion, FIFTY FIFTY has penned down a handwritten letter for the fans, explaining the situation of the tiff with ATTRAKT and its CEO, Jeon Hong Joon. The all-girl band has also filed a complaint against the company’s CEO, Jeon Hong-joon.

The Kpop sensation took to their Instagram handle and shared that the misunderstandings and accusations have been escalating on the case. The members also revealed that they are extremely shocked by the challenges they’ve been facing over the issue. However, they still believe that there is a truth that must be revealed despite the challenges.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Thursday, the handwritten letter was posted on an Instagram account under fifi_fifi118 along with the caption, “Hello. We are Keena, Saena, Sio, and Aran of FIFTY FIFTY. We ask for your understanding of our situation in the following statement. Thank you”. A representative of the group confirmed, “It’s true that the members personally wrote [the letters].”

The letter reads, “We would first like to begin by apologizing to everyone who loves us for causing much concern. We know that there are fans who believe in us and are waiting for us. And that is why the members of FIFTY FIFTY decided to put our hesitation aside and stepped up to share our position. We also know that many of you are confused by the current media and press coverage. Misunderstandings and accusations have been snowballing. We were deeply shocked by this and have been going through a tough time. Nevertheless, we believe there is a truth that needs to be uncovered despite these difficulties. And we have strong faith that our fans will understand us and support us even more when it is clarified.”

Read here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FiFi (@fifi_fifi1118)

“The members of FIFTY FIFTY have received overflowing love and encouragement from our fans. We also have many people around us who have worked hard and helped us. We have never forgotten, not even for a single moment, how thankful we are to our fans and everyone who supported us. We would like to take it to our hearts and return our gratitude by working even harder in the future. However, we first wanted to take this opportunity to right the wrongs that have been forced in our relationship with the agency. And to protect our music, we had no other choice. So, after a lot of consideration, our members have decided to face this path. We will continue to move forward by making careful decisions to overcome the current confusions and difficulties,” the letter continued.

FIFTY FIFTY added, “It has been heartbreaking to see so many untrue stories being reported in the media articles and social media these days. Nevertheless, we have been careful about commenting on ending our exclusive contracts with our agency. This does not mean we admit or accept what has been reported in the media. We believed that taking this issue to court based on facts was the right way to solve the situation. We had hoped that the truth would be uncovered during the trial process and our right would be guaranteed. This is something we hope for even to this day. To realize that hope, we will continue to collect and submit materials and evidence based on facts. In doing so, we hope to clarify any doubts and misunderstandings. We sincerely hope that you do not make too much criticism based on false suspicions and misunderstandings and look at the facts objectively.”

The K-pop group, known for their hit song Cupid, concluded, “Right now, every one of our members is in this together, relying on each other to stand strong. What we really want, however, is to carry out our activities as true artists in a trustworthy environment. Our members will do everything in our power to make this wish come true. We will do our best to come back in good shape and return our thankfulness to all of you who have been following us. Thank you.”

For the unversed, earlier in April, the K-pop band was accused of plagiarism, however ATTRAKT had refuted all the allegations. Later in June, the agency and CEO Jung Heung Joon accused “external entities” such as Warner Music Korea, of taking the group away from their management. Along with these, reports also stated that there was an effort to shut down FIFTY FIFTY’s fan site as ATTRAKT filed a lawsuit against Cupid’s producer Ahn Sung Il, who is also the CEO of The Givers.

On June 19, FIFTY FIFTY further filed a lawsuit to suspend their contracts with ATTRAKT. Following this, it was revealed that over 95% of the song’s royalties would be going to Ahn Sung Il and The Givers. Several other reports also suggested that The Givers had tried to sell FIFTY FIFTY without ATTRAKT’s knowledge. Due to the ongoing legal battle, FIFTY FIFTY had to cancel their Barbie promotions and various other activities, hampering their work.

Must Read: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Proposed By A Fan During Her Concert “Can I Be Your Other Boyfriend?” Amid Her Rumoured Romance With Ahn Bo Hyun, Here’s How She Reacted

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News