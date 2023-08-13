BLACKPINK, led by four female singers, rappers and dancers, including Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose, is one of the most popular and richest K-Pop bands in South Korea. The band has been touring across the world for their BORN PINK concert.

While the band is creating and breaking news records every day, there have been times when the members received tremendous hate from the audience.

BLACKPINK debuted in 2016, and since then, they have been under YG Entertainment’s agency. Now, as their contract will be expiring soon, let’s talk about the most hated members throughout their era in these past years. Scroll below to check it out!

Jisoo in 2016

Jisoo is one of the loved K-pop idols from BLACKPINK, and not only for his vocal skills but also for featuring in one of the beautiful K-dramas Snowdrop with Jung Hae In. However, she was targeted back in 2016 for not being able to dance well and was considered to be not talented.

Jennie in 2017-2019

In 2017, Jennie was called out to be lazy as she wasn’t able to keep up with the performances of the other members of the band during an event. Later, in 2018, she received an immense amount of hate for releasing her solo song, and that hate just spread throughout 2019 as well. There also have been reports surfacing all over the internet that Jennie has been mistreated by YG Entertainment as well.

Lisa in 2020-2021

Lisa is one of the richest members of BLACKPINK, but in 2020 she was the most hated member for being strict with the trainees as their mentor. And in 2021, her solo songs were considered to be useless and meaningless to the audience.

Hatred towards Jennie returned in 2022-2023

Jennie was again targeted in 2022 for not giving her best performance during the BORN PINK tour. And it continued in 2023 as she featured and did 18+ scenes in her American web series The Idol, starring Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd. And also became a topic of discussion for her rumours of dating BTS V.

In this whole list, Rose was missing, and fans pointed it out in the comments. One mentioned, “Everyone: Rosé is not getting hate. True BLINKS: Rosé is not getting hate but not getting love too.”

Another one commented, “Rose: ‘My existence is a curse for someone else’s relationship’.”

One of the netizens wrote, “Our rosé is also heavily critised and draged into may false scandals like drugs, curse etc..”

What do you think? Let us know your thoughts about BLACKPINK members.

