Marlon Brando is considered to be one of the biggest actors in Hollywood. He is credited with revolutionizing the art of acting. However, he had a troubled personal life right till his death in 2004. A new biography on the late legend shared his relationship with Marilyn Monroe.

William J. Mann’s book “The Contender: The Story Of Marlon Brando” reveals some intriguing information regarding the actor’s personal life. While The Godfather actor has a long history of being a playboy, Mann’s book analyzes the childhood trauma that may have contributed to his preoccupation with s*x.

Advertisement

Advertisement

William J. Mann’s book, which was mentioned by Daily Mail, claims that Marlon Brando had a single thought that essentially defined his philosophy of life and that he began each day with it. “When I awake in the morning, the first thing I think about is, ‘Who am I going to f*ck today’?,” writes the author.

The book delves deep into his womanizing ways and names a string of women and men had affairs with. A few of the names from the list might surprise you – Rita Moreno, Marilyn Monroe, Richard Pryor, and Quincy Jones, amongst several others.

According to the book, Rita Moreno first encountered the celebrated actor on the 20th Century Fox set and was “swaggeringly irresistible” to him there and then. She was his type: dark, energetic, earthy, sensual, and they fell in love right away, says Mann. Moreno’s ideas are also revealed in the book. It would be a terrible understatement to say that he was a brilliant lover, Moreno said, “sensual, generous, delightfully inventive – what he did not only to my body but for my soul.”

The report claims that Marilyn Monroe and Marlon Brando began dating in 1955 following her breakup with Joe DiMaggio and before her December 1955 wedding to Arthur Miller. “Monroe was hardly Marlon’s type but she had an earthy sense of humour that he would have liked,” writes Mann.

For more updates on Hollywood news, follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Disney Incurs A Whopping $965 Million In Financial Loss Due To Marvel’s Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania & 3 Other Films Disastrous Box Office Performance

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News