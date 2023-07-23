Marilyn Monroe’s life has been quite a hot topic for decades. From her enigmatic personality to scandalous relationships and from ahead-of-its-time outfits to her blunt interviews, everything about the diva has always grabbed people’s curiosity. She was that one actress who came, saw and slayed. But sadly, she left too soon at the age of mere 36. But, during her career, she did some pretty interesting films, and one of them included The Misfits.

For the movie, the actress had to shoot a sensuous scene, but the actress decided to take it a notch higher, posing totally n*de for the sequence. Scroll on to know what happened next.

Charles Casillo wrote a book on the actress called Marilyn Monroe: The Private Life of a Public Icon. For his research, he met with people who were close to the diva during her last days. He met with Curtice Taylor, the son of The Misfits’ producer, Frank Taylor, who knew Marilyn when he was young. For the unversed, the movie was written by the late actress’ then-husband, Arthur Miller. During the meeting, Curtice revealed that Monroe went n*de for a sequence that surprised everyone.

Charles Casillo said, “While we were talking, he (Curtice) just mentioned casually that he had the famous n*de scene that people thought was destroyed, that was long speculated about.” In the film, there was a love sequence where Monroe was supposed to be in bed and make out with her co-star, Clark Gable. But the actress decided to heat things up and get n*ked for it. “In one take, she let the sheet drop. Marilyn Monroe was so insecure. She always wanted people to like her. The one thing that she was rock solid in, with her lack of confidence, she knew that her physicality was pleasing to people, that people liked to look at her, and people liked to look at her body,” Casillo said.

While the producers and actors wanted the scene in the film, director John Huston decided against it. He said, “The movie was being made in 1960. It would have ushered in everything that was going to happen in the late ‘60s with n*dity, and the fall of censorship.”

But as per Charles Casillo, the tape of Monroe stripping down n*ked still existed and might be released in the future. “We don’t know for sure if it will ever be released. But with the amount of interest in Marilyn Monroe… I can’t say how, where or when, but it will not be kept under wraps forever. Somehow, some way, this will be seen,” he added.

