The Marvel Cinematic Universe, aka MCU, has given many amazing superhero movies over the years, with Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man and Chris Evans’ Captain America dividing the fandom, but the latter himself once crowned Downey as the epitome of the superhero genre. After 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, there was a clear division between the Avengers but off-screen, they all shared a lovely relationship.

RDJ and Evans were like the two pillars and opposites of the Avengers team, very different from one another but had great respect for each other, so generally, when the team broke up, it broke many hearts as well.

Back when Captain America: Civil War came out at the Hollywood Premiere of the film, a reporter caught Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans together on camera for a short interview; she first asked them about who was the fittest among them and if there was any competition there. Evans explained that they have been doing this for a long time, and they are all friends behind the camera.

The throwback video has resurfaced on Instagram and was shared on ironstark.k’s Insta handle, where the journalist then proceeds to ask, “Robert, do you feel like the godfather of these superhero movies?” Chris Evans took it upon himself to answer that question and just said it, “Whether he feels it or not, he is.” He also added, “This wouldn’t have happened without Downey, and nobody doesn’t know that.”

Robert Downey Jr adds, “Thousand miraculous strokes of luck.” Whether it’s luck or not, we can’t agree more with Evans. Check out the throwback video here:

Recently, Robert Downey Jr’s portrayal of MCU’s Iron Man received praise from his Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan, who said that if he had made The Avengers film, then it would have had more of Downey’s Iron Man in it.

