Ariana Grande is not having the best time of her personal life ever since the rumours of her divorce began to circulate. While many outlets report that the pop star has parted ways with her husband Dalton Gomez, she has recently deleted all of their photos from her Instagram account. However, she did the same when she ended her short relationship with Pete Davidson.

Pete and Ariana revealed many raunchy love-making techniques of their relationship and were never shy about sharing them with the world. However, there was a time when Pete dropped the curtain on his relationship and revealed how he would jerk off to her before meeting her. While that was Too Much Information, read on ahead as he also asked the pop star to pick any other boy from a list.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a conversation with Howard Stern, Pete talked about his infatuation with Ariana Grande and how he was constantly worried that she was “too good” for him. He even offered her a list of boys who even had the singers of the One Direction band. “Before we started dating, I scrolled through a list of really hot guys and was like, are you sure? Here’s all of One Direction,” he jokingly said.

Pete Davison also revealed that before he started dating Ariana Grande, he would often touch himself over her photos. Well, he literally said that he used to m*sturabte before he actually met the Problems singer. “I get it. I was jerking off to her before I met her!” added the SNL comedian.

While that was too much explicit information that Pete gave, their fans were shocked. They had a short stint of love as they dated for around five months and called it quits later. Both of them moved on in their respective lives as they are not on talking terms at the moment.

Let us know what do you think about Ariana Grande and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan’s 70MM IMAX Obsession Is Breaking The Projectors, Dust All Over The Screen, Audio Is Out Of Sync? Multiple Complaints Issued!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News