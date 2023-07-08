Dropping the curtain from intimate moments is what many celebrities would avoid, but when it comes to Pete Davidson, we can expect any filter. The lifestyle of the SNL comedian has always been in the headlines. Along with his lifestyle, his relationship is what the internet always talks about. After breaking up with Kim Kardashian, he is rumoured to be in a relationship but has never publically revealed about it. However, adding to the list of his previous partners, his relationship with Ariana Grande was the talk of the town.

While both of them were madly in love with each other, Pete once answered questions about the intimate details of his relationship with Ariana Grande. Both of them had a brief relationship of just five months. However, it is said that Grande ultimately broke things off with Davidson for reasons speculated to have been related to the tragic death of her ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller.

During a conversation on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show, the SNL star got very candid and addressed his m*sturbtion habits and his p*nis size. He jokingly admitted to thanking Ariana Grande every time they had s*x. “Any time we’re intimate, I’m always apologising and saying thank you. ‘You’re awesome for doing this, thank you so much.’ I’m so grateful that she touches me,” he said about his previous relationship with Ariana.

Pete Davidson was later asked about the rumours that he’s packing heat after Grande alluded to his “10 inches”. I think she’s just tiny,” Davidson answered. “I think I have an average-sized p*nis and she’s tiny. Everything’s big to her,” added the SNL comedian. Adding more about his intimate time with Ariana, he continued to gush about the singer. “It’s like I’m [wearing] VR glasses. It’s insane, it’s nuts. I’m a lucky mother f*cker,” said Pete.

Following their breakup, both of them have moved on to different paths in their life and career. Pete was recently seen in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. On the other hand, reports claim that Ariana is having a hard time managing her married life with Dalton Gomez.

