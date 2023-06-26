The 2019 horror film Midsommar, starring Florence Pugh became an instant classic, and the dress worn by the actress in the climax too got a new fan following. Looks like Ariana Grande too became an admirer of the iconic Midsommar flower dress as she tried to buy it when the dress got auctioned in 2020. Interestingly, Ariana was not the only one who was eyeing the stunning dress as singer-songwriter Halsey too expressed her wish to get her hands on it.

Midsommar’s flower dress, for the unversed, was put on auction by A24 in order to raise money for New York City’s essential workers. Grande, who has time and again shared her interests in ghosts, and aliens, even got the approval of Florence Pugh when she on social media claimed she wanted to buy the dress.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Fandom Wire, Ariana Grande, back in 2020 took to her Instagram stories while sharing an image of the flower dress and wrote, “THE AMOUNT OF PPL THAT HAVE TEXTED ME ABOUT THIS” while tagging Florence Pugh adding, “i’m crying / also i’m bidding as soon as possible.” Interestingly, Florence replied to Ariana and reposted the image saying, “DO IT! Halloween will never be the same.” To This, Ariana replied, “I WAS ALREADY PLANNING TO HAVe IT MADE ANYWAY BYE.” The Black Widow star also revealed to Ariana, “It even has hand holes for wine,” which sent Ariana’s excitement over the edge.

Ariana Grande, unfortunately, failed to get her hands on the Midsommar flower dress as the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures won the bidding for $65,000.

Florence Pugh, in an interview, once spoke about the flower dress saying, “That dress was so heavy. It was so heavy, and these amazing costume makers and designers spent weeks making that. And all of those flowers were individually made.”

The actress continued, “They were hand-made. And they have wire in them, every single one of those flowers. So it obviously adds to the weight of the dress. It would take like 15 minutes or 20 minutes to get in and out of it.”

Florence concluded, “So I tried to stay still. So it meant that, on the hot days, I’d get f**king hot. That’s why I had the fan.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Salma Hayek Was Insecure About Her Physical Appearance & Prayed To God For Br*asts: “Please, Jesus, Give Me Some B**bs”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News