Emily Blunt and her actor husband John Krasinski share an amazing bond with each other so much so that the latter does not mind his wife kissing her co-stars on the screen. Blunt, who starred with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in Jungle Cruise in 2021 claimed that Krasinski was fine with her kissing Johnson in the film. Scroll down to know what else she said.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski got married in 2010 and share two kids together Hazel and Violet. Blunt and Krasinski were also seen together in the critically and commercially acclaimed movie A Quiet Place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Circling back to Emily Blunt’s talking about her husband, John Krasinski’s reaction to kissing co-stars in movies, the actress, in an interview, stated, “Honestly, John is so used to me having to make out with other men.” The actress added that Krasinski was now “immune” to her on-screen steamy stunts. “He’s immune to it at this point. That was part of the deal when we got married!” For the unversed, Emily Blunt also had a n*ked scene with Tom Hanks in War. The actress has also shot a few steamy scenes in her other projects but it looks like all is good with John Krasinski. The actor seems to be professional and supportive of her wife’s work.

Emily Blunt while talking about her kiss with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in Jungle Cruise in an interview quipped, “Listen, the thing you’re missing out on, you know that feeling you get right after you brush your teeth?”

Talking about John Krasinski, he once in an interview revealed he popped the big question to his wife Emily Blunt saying, “Oh, man. I don’t know. I can’t go back that far. I think I call it ‘s*x’ now, which makes me really sad. I think I actually propositioned my wife by saying, ‘Would you like to have s*x tonight?’”

In the same interview, Krasinski also spoke about sharing the success of his then-released film A Quiet Place with Blunt saying, “I said to Emily, ‘There’s no greater gift that the universe could have given me than to go through the biggest success of my career, and I don’t have to explain to you how it felt.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Cameron Diaz Minted A Whopping $1 Million Per Hour For Mike Myers’ Starrer ‘Shrek 2’ After Working For Just 5 Hours In 2 Days, Whoa!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News