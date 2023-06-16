When 'Daredevil' Tom Cruise Was Left Scared & Almost Got Killed By Emily Blunt During A Car Chasing Scene, Making Him Go "Oh God, Brake, Brake, Brake"

Tom Cruise’s daredevil side is known to all and we all know how much he loves doing his stunts in the films. The action star is passionate about pulling off some scary stuff without using body doubles. However, there’s one instance during which Tom actually got scared due to Emily Blunt. Keep reading to know more!

Over the years, we have heard about several incidents during which the actor almost got killed. A few days back, we had a look at a throwback story when Tom nearly sank deep into the ocean while filming a scene for Top Gun. He was lucky enough to be spotted by frogmen and escaped a fatal accident.

Today, we’re taking a look at a time when Emily Blunt almost killed Tom Cruise during a car chase scene in Edge of Tomorrow. During the promotion of the film, she shared a horrific incident while talking on Conan TBS Show. Driving a minivan, Emily had to take a right-hand turn; however, as she was instructed to go faster, she couldn’t control it.

Speaking about the scene, which also featured Tom Cruise sitting in a passenger seat, Emily Blunt said, “I tear down this part and Tom’s being very quiet behind me. I hear him under his breath as I approach the right-hand turn, going ‘Brake, brake, brake. Brake. Brake, brake, brake… Oh God. Brake, brake, brake. Brake it hard! Brake hard!'”

Emily Blunt further shared, “I left it too late, and so drove us into a tree … I almost killed Tom Cruise.”

Luckily, despite the car being struck by a tree, Emily Blunt and Tom Cruise didn’t suffer any injuries.

