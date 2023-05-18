Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise got the credit for reviving Hollywood after his 2022 release Top Gun: Maverick smashed a lot of box-office records globally. While the actor happily walked to the bank with a fat paycheck between $12 million and $14 million, it was also reported that he might have actually rake-in a massive $100 million thanks to his share as a producer. But, do guys know how much Cruise earned for the original Top Gun released in 1986 and how much is he getting for Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One? Scroll down to read more.

Tom Cruise is all set to release his seventh instalment in the Mission: Impossible franchise and the newly-released trailer has hyped movie lovers for real. It appears Tom Cruise might have the last laugh with a lot of money coming his way.

Speaking of the 1986 Top Gun, Tom Cruise had just started his career as that of an action hero. According to reports, the actor demanded $2 million for Top Gun. The ‘80’s action classic went on to earn more than $350 million at the global box-office. Interestingly, the Tom Cruise starrer at the time was made on a budget of $15 million. If we shed light on the salary of the actor for his latest Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One, reports claim that the actor will pocket a massive fee of $25 million, as reported by the website Check My Budget. Cruise will be returning to play the role of IMF agent Ethan Hunt for the seventh time on the big screen.

Well, let’s also be clear that Tom Cruise has also bagged the profits from Mission: Impossible 7 as he has secured an insane deal with the makers and therefore, he will receive profits from the sale of tickets, digital rights, satellite rights and other lucrative benefits. It is estimated that Mission Impossible 7 will surpass $150 million with ease.

Tom Cruise, for the unversed, pocketed over US $100 million from Top Gun: Maverick with the same kind of deal which also makes him one of the richest actors on the planet.

