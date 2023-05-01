The Super Mario Bros Movie has really come a long way at the box office. The film was expected to do well, but the actual run has surprised one and all. In fact, it has now joined the league of Avatar 2, Top Gun: Maverick and other Hollywood biggies to become the $1 billion grosser globally in the post-Covid era. Keep reading to know more!

Helmed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, the film has a strong voice cast including Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black and others. Upon its release on 5th April, the film opened to mixed reviews from critics. However, word-of-mouth has been on the favourable side and as a result, a strong momentum continued for weeks. Premium formats like IMAX and 4DX were other another advantage.

As per Deadline’s report, The Super Mario Bros Movie hit the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office on 4th Sunday. The estimated grand total stands at $1.022 billion, out of which, $532.5 million is contributed by the overseas territories. With this sum, the film has become the 10th highest-grossing animated film of all-time.

In the post-pandemic era, The Super Mario Bros Movie is now the 4th highest-grossing Hollywood film, surpassing Jurassic World: Dominion’s $1.001 billion. It is also the 5th Hollywood film to join the $1 billion club in post-Covid times after Spider-Man: No Way Home, Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World: Dominion and Avatar: The Way Of Water.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

