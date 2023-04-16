The Super Mario Bros Movie has emerged as an unstoppable force at the worldwide box office. Helmed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, the film is backed by Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day and others’ voices. It is now on its way to ending the second weekend on a high note and below is all you need to know!

Upon its release, the film received mixed reviews from critics. However, word of mouth has been extremely positive and family audiences are loving it. As a result, the milestone of $500 million was recently crossed and now, the film is chasing the mark of $1 billion. But before that happens, the animated adventurous ride has already raked in huge returns.

As per the report in Deadline, The Super Mario Bros Movie is expected to end the second weekend on a high note as $659 million is expected to come in at the worldwide box office by Sunday. In it, $318.6 million are expected to be contributed by the overseas territories. If it comes true, it will be a huge weekend number, pacing up the path for $1 billion club entry in the coming weeks.

For those who don’t know, The Super Mario Bros Movie has a cost of $100 million riding on it. So by Sunday, the film is expected to earn returns of 6.5 times the budget.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Chris Pratt revealed that one of his first attempts at Mario’s voice got rejected by the film’s directors, Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, because it far too resembled Tony Soprano, the anti-hero mob boss played by James Gandolfini in HBO’s The Sopranos.

