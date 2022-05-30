Do you know that Chris Pratt had predicted his Jurassic World future? The actor is all set to return as Owen Grady in Jurassic World Dominion, the third instalment of the super-hit franchise. Based on the Jurassic Park series, it continues the adventures of humans and dinosaurs.

The first part was released in 2015 and became the seventh highest-grossing movie of all time, crossing the $1 billion mark at the box office. The second one was extremely successful as well. Now, as Dominion is hitting the theatres, a lot is being expected from it.

As we get closer to the release date (10 June), we bring you an interesting fact from the Jurassic World franchise. It is said that Chris Pratt somewhat predicted his future in the film series way back in 2010. While playing the role of Andy Dwyer in NBC’s Parks And Recreation behind-the-scenes footage of Pratt went viral.

In the video, Chris Pratt made a joke about getting a text from Steven Spielberg, the director of the first two Jurassic Park films. “Man, I just got a text message. From Steven Spielberg. God, so annoying,” Pratt said with a smirk while he typed his reply, “I’ll have to get back to you later about Jurassic Park 4. Boom.”

Check out the video here:

The actor was completely unaware that in five years, he will be in Jurassic World, which is considered the fourth part of the Park franchise. Now, Dominion is about to hit the screens. It will see the comeback of the former actors’ Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum.

They are as excited as the fans to watch them in Jurassic World Dominion. The Chris Pratt starrer is predicted to break Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ biggest movie of 2022 record.

