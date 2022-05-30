Thor: Love and Thunder is the next big MCU release, and its trailer was released recently. It saw Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher, and while many people compared him to Harry Potter’s Voldemort, one fan made a mash-up with Bale’s American Psycho and made a killer poster.

Advertisement

Bale is making his MCU debut with the role of the villain in the Chris Hemsworth starrer. This makes him one such actor who has played both DC and Marvel roles. We all know that Christian was Batman in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy and, for some, the best iteration of the Caped-Crusader.

Advertisement

Another one of his most notable roles was in the 2000s thriller film American Psycho. Christian Bale’s breakout performance as a psychopathic killer hiding behind his wealthy banker profession drew critical praise for Bale. His acting was praised, and the ending left the viewers in shock. Now, a fan has made a poster of Thor: Love and Thunder, mashing up Gorr the God Butcher with Patrick Bateman.

The Thor: Love and Thunder x American Psycho fan-made poster sees the iconic knife-held look photo of Christian Bale’s 2000 movie. However, instead of his character Patrick Bateman has been switched to Gorr the God Butcher. Titled ‘Killer Look,’ the poster looks creepy but interesting at the same time.

Recently, after the trailer was released, it sparked a discussion amongst the fans over Chris Hemsworth being b*tt n*ked. Though it is blurred out in the trailers, fans wonder if they will be seeing Hemsworth stripped down in the movie without any censor.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be hitting the big screens on 8 July. Still over a month to go, but till then fans can enjoy the trailer and the new fan-made poster of Christian Bale‘s Gorr mash-up with American Psycho.

Must Read: Benedict Cumberbatch Once Recalled A Scary Ordeal Of Getting Kidnapped At Gunpoint: “I Was Worried That I Was Going To Get R*ped”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram