Did you know The Dark Knight Trilogy actor Christian Bale didn’t like Leonardo DiCaprio? Hollywood is known for its glamour, but it also comes along with a lot of other things, including rivalries. Several famous A-listers like Taylor Swift, Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and many more have been a part of a feud.

One of the most famous stars of Tinseltown, Bale, once saw another one of the most celebrated actors, Leonardo DiCaprio, as a rival. Both the actors received massive praise for their innate ability to lose themselves in roles and their choices in characters.

However, back in 2012, Bale’s publicist Harrison Cheung revealed some shocking information regarding the actor’s feelings towards Leonardo DiCaprio. According to Glamour UK, Harrison spilled the beans in a tell-all biography, ‘Christian Bale – The Inside Story Of The Darkest Batman.’

In the biography, Cheung mentioned that Christian Bale would often cite Leonardo DiCaprio as his nemesis because Leo would often bag the roles that Bale went for. “DiCaprio. The name burned Christian like a branding iron,” Cheung wrote. “Over the years, Christian had lost This Boy’s Life and What’s Eating Gilbert Grape to DiCaprio,”

“Christian had read for the part of Mercutio in Romeo & Juliet but was told that they had decided to cast an African-American in the part instead,” the publicist wrote. “Christian too had gone up for the part of Jack Dawson in Titanic but was told that James Cameron didn’t want two British lead actors playing the two leads who were both supposed to be American,” Cheung stated.

He also mentioned that Leonardo DiCaprio always didn’t get the role. Christian Bale fought off competition from Ewan McGregor and DiCaprio for the lead in American Psycho. Harrison Cheung said that Bale became “obsessed” with the part. The report stated, “It was really creepy. He would call up and go, ‘It’sssssssss Patrick’ as soon as you answered the phone in that perfect American accent.”

