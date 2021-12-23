Kate Winslet finally reunited with her friend Leonardo DiCaprio. The two actors met each other after three years due to the pandemic. Kate and Leo have been friends since they met on the sets of Titanic, and both had amazing on-screen and off-screen chemistry. Their friendship is more than 20 years strong now, and both of them have also worked in the 2008 film ‘Revolutionary Road.’

Advertisement

Winslet and DiCaprio have also spoken about being friends with each other for a really long time, several times before. Both have given their fans many adorable moments to cherish, like Kate’s famous speech from the 2009 Golden Globes.

Advertisement

In an interview with The Guardian, Kate Winslet told that she met Leonardo DiCaprio after three years in Los Angeles. She then expressed how she felt at the moment. Kate said, “I couldn’t stop crying. I’ve known him for half of my life. It’s not as if I’ve found myself in New York or he’s been in London, and there’s been a chance to have dinner or grab a coffee and have a catch-up.”

“We haven’t been able to leave our countries. Like so many friendships globally, we’ve missed each other because of COVID. He’s my friend, my really close friend. We’re bonded for life,” Kate Winslet added while speaking about being emotional after meeting Leonardo DiCaprio. There have been times when rumours of a romance between the two actors made the rounds when Titanic was released.

However, Kate made sure to clear up those speculations back then itself. While speaking to the Rolling Stones, she said, “Just the notion of that was insane, it would have been absolutely like incest.”

Kate Winslet is set to appear in Avatar 2, the sequel to the 2009 film. Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington will also star in the movie. As for Leonardo DiCaprio, the actor just starred in ‘Don’t Look Up,’ alongside Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Ariana Grande, Jonah Hill, and more.

Must Read: Michael Keaton Joins Leslie Grace In ‘Batgirl’, To Continue Playing Batman Post ‘The Flash’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube