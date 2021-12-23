It doesn’t seem like Marvel bosses are following their old pattern of releasing projects and waiting for eternity till they tease the next one. They are now in top gear and are churning project after project and giving is an abundance of content. Just when we were recovering from the sweet shock both Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye have left us in, the studio decided to release the teaser of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. The Benedict Cumberbatch starrer already seems to be a treat.

Popularly known as Doctor Strange 2, the movie that stars Benedict as Stephen Strange aka the Avenger with the most unique set of powers. The film is a sequel to the director Scott Derrickson’s 2016 movie that introduced Cumberbatch as the iconic character. Directed by Sam Raimi this time, the movie delves into the multiverse and there is a lot to process.

The teaser that is just a bit more than 2 minutes is a thrilling ride that gives us an insight into the world of the Multiverse. Doctor Strange is trying to fix the problem and he is looking for ways. He meets Wanda Maximoff aka Elizabeth Olsen and that turns out to be a high point. But the highest point has to be the entry of Evil Strange.

The Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness teaser by the end introduced the Evil Strange, a variant of the titular character and that has left the Internet excited. Fans have flooded Twitter reacting to the same. A user wrote, “Sam Raimi is back!!! I can feel the Raimi-horror vibes in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. He did it in his Spider-Man trilogy, why not in this one.”

Some were just happy that Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness makers acknowledged Wanda. A user wrote, “So happy Strange asked for help from Wanda, I never wanted to see them fight. I feel sorry for whoever may come across Wanda’s rage after loosing those boys. Strange and Wanda what a combination, don’t care the stakes those two can deal with anything.”

Meanwhile, it is a Marvel teaser, you think there won’t be any theories? One read, “Yes its not doctor strange it is supreme strange and he is not evil in the movie…the teaser shows one strange at the end which is not evil strange , marvel wants us to think it is strange supreme but he is not the one at the end.”

Below are the reactions compiled:

Sam Raimi is back!!! I can feel the Raimi-horror vibes in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. He did it in his Spider-Man trilogy, why not in this one. — zach (@zachzackzaczak) December 23, 2021

Yes its not doctor strange it is supreme strange and he is not evil in the movie…the teaser shows one strange at the end which is not evil strange , marvel wants us to think it is strange supreme but he is not the one at the end — PRAKHYATH (@iamPakkuD) December 23, 2021

So excited for Doctor Strange to face his evil variant! pic.twitter.com/vq3JJN4vxE — Josh ❤️ Hawkeye & No Way Home #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) December 23, 2021

So happy Strange asked for help from Wanda, I never wanted to see them fight. I feel sorry for whoever may come across Wanda's rage after loosing those boys. Strange and Wanda what a combination, don't care the stakes those two can deal with anything. — Doctor (@Mdokodi) December 22, 2021

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness hits the big screen on May 6, 2022.

