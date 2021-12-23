Tom Holland has finally opened up about the surprise return of the former Spidey superheroes Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home. This movie is Holland’s sixth time playing the role of the wall-crawler, and it is breaking several records at the box office and with the ratings.

For the unversed, there was a long-running rumour around No Way Home that Tobey and Andrew will join the team. However, Garfield and Holland as well denied it until the release day, but the fans remained adamant, and the rumours turned out to be true.

Now, as Spider-Man: No Way Home has been released, and the fans get to see the lovely former Spideys, played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland has something to say about it. In an interview with Marvel, the actor opens up about working with the previous web-heads and says that it was “like a brotherhood” to work with them.

While talking about working with Tobey Maguire on Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland said, “He was really excited to be back. You could tell it really meant a lot to him. Him putting the suit on again. Us getting back together. It was awesome.” When it comes to Andrew Garfield, Holland says that the actor is “the legend himself” and that “such a lovely guy.”

“I think this film was his way of making peace with Spider-Man. It was such a privilege to work with him. I know that it meant a lot to him,” Tom added. Having Garfield back also served as a bit of closure for him as he never got to make the third movie from the Amazing Spider-Man series.

Now, there are fresh rumours afloat that Andrew Garfield is not done with Marvel just yet. Even the fans took to Twitter to demand a third film for the actor. Only time can tell what the future holds for Andrew, till then, fans can enjoy watching him with Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

