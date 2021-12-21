The gates to the Marvel Cinematic Universe are now wide open. The ongoing Phase 4 of the studio has made one thing sure that even the biggest name in the Hollywood game are now wanting to become a part of the biggest phenomenon there is. While we have seen stars like Angelina Jolie and Harry Styles enter the league, one name that has been a constant topic of discussion, and even Kevin Feige has been wanting to bring in is the man with the most loving heart, Keanu Reeves.

Over the years, many have been wanting to see Keanu enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe and have even pitched several possible characters for him. Not just the fans, even Marvel President Kevin Feige has confirmed have meetings with the star and that he approaches him with every new script that is written at the Marvel Studios. So you see the anticipation to have the actor play a superhero is at its all-time high.

But does Keanu Reeves want to become one? Well, the answer is with him but what he is now confirming is the fact that he has indeed met Kevin Feige. Read on to know everything you should about the same and what Reeves exactly has to say.

As per Comicbook, Keanu Reeves has revealed that he has met Kevin Feige to have a word about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But he also says that they haven’t really found a role for him yet. “We haven’t yet. We have met, and [Kevin Feige]’s a cool cat. Yeah. But no, we don’t have anything, gotta find something.” This is left the Internet excited and they want the MCU heads to speed fast their search for a character that the Matrix Resurrections star can play.

Meanwhile, in the past talking about roping in Keanu Reeves, Kevin Feige said, “We talk to him for almost every film we make. We talk to Keanu Reeves about it. I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.”

