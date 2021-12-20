Marvel Studio’s Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently ruling the box office worldwide. It has become the third-highest worldwide box-office opening of all time behind Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Tom Holland is also receiving positive reviews for his performance.

Advertisement

Holland is now basking in the glory for the success of the film. He is also busy promoting the film with his co-stars Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon.

Advertisement

Tom Holland and his fellow stars Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon sat down with The Hollywood Reporter and spoke about what the future had in store for his version of Peter Parker. The 25-year-old actor admitted that he does not “know the answer to that question.”

However, the English actor did jokingly suggest that he’s “going to win the Oscar for this movie.” He said, “I do know that I love this character, and I would be sad to say goodbye. But I have achieved basically everything I wanted to achieve as this character, I really think I’m going to win the Oscar for this movie. So there, it’s great.”

Previously, Tom Holland spoke about his future with Marvel. Speaking to People, he said, “I’ve loved every minute of it. I’ve been so grateful to Marvel and Sony for giving us the opportunity and keeping us on and allowing our characters to progress. It’s been amazing. And that’s why for me, I don’t want to say goodbye to Spider-Man — but I feel like we might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man.”

Passing the torch to someone else, the British actor said, “I don’t want to be responsible for holding back the next young person that comes in who deserves it just as much so.”

So what do you think about Tom Holland leaving Marvel Studios? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: When Meryl Streep Opened Up On Doing S*x Scenes In Her 60s: “Whole Idea Of Looking A Certain Way & Be A Certain Age To Earn Love Is Ridiculous”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube