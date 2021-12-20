There is no way you are unaware of the fact that Robert Pattinson is making his DCEU debut as the Cape Crusader in The Batman. The movie that is directed by Matt Reeves is one of the most anticipated movies across the globe. The makers have only shared enough to keep the audience on the edge of the seat and curious to know what’s packed in the complete package. Now the makers have shared new stills from the movie and you definitely cannot miss them.

The Batman is one of its kind take on the Gotham Saviour. The movie which is set in its own corner of the DCEU without brushing shoulder with any other timeline, explores the early life of the iconic superhero who is equal parts dark and mysterious. Now as per the latest images that have surfaced on the internet, Pattinson can be seen in two avatar. Read on to know everything you should about the same and also don’t miss the pictures.

The new images on the internet have Robert Pattinson in two different avatars. The first has him in The Batman costume. The images gives a clear look at the edgy suit and the sharpness of it all. His eyes beam with rage and we all know he is vengeance. The second picture is of him in a casual look. The actor is more confused and angry it seems in this one. Check them below.

Meanwhile, The Batman director recently revealed what inspired and motivated him to write the movie. “When I write, I listen to music, and as I was writing the first act, I put on Nirvana’s ‘Something In The Way’,” Matt Reeves tells Empire. “That’s when it came to me that, rather than make Bruce Wayne the playboy version we’ve seen before, there’s another version who had gone through a great tragedy and become a recluse. So I started making this connection to Gus Van Sant’s Last Days, and the idea of this fictionalised version of Kurt Cobain being in this kind of decaying manor.”

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale. It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional,” Reeves told The Hollywood Reporter. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

