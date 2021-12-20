BTS member V is reportedly filing a lawsuit against a YouTuber for spreading rumours about several k-pop artists. Bangtan Sonyeondan, aka the Bangtan Boys, has become famous worldwide, with millions of followers from different countries adoring the group. Consisting of seven members, the band includes V, RM, Jin, Jimin, J Hope, Suga, and Jungkook.

Recently, the boys broke the internet as they all launched their personal Instagram accounts and gained millions of followers within just a few hours. Now the members have got a way to communicate to their fans more directly.

While talking about BTS, the singer Kim Taehyung or famously known as V, is reportedly angry at a YouTuber who has been spreading malicious rumours about the band and other k-pop groups like NCT, Aespa, and TXT, around their dating life, earnings and much more. As per the report by Allkpop, the singer came across the rumours through a fan’s post on Weverse.

211220 | V on weverse 🌟 💜: I hope this b**** get sued 🐻:oh?!! I'll proceed with the lawsuit. My snack fund would come from it. He's even messing with my friends and family 👍 goodbye This Youtube account is one of the biggest tae anti😡 pic.twitter.com/s9Ypm72hVt — 태형아 비티에스 | D-10 🐻🎂 (@taehyunga_bts) December 19, 2021

The post received mixed reviews from others but drove Taehyung to it, who wrote, “Oh?!! I’ll proceed with lawsuits. I could earn some snack money. Mentioning my family and friends. Bye~” It also had a thumbnail of the video, which had a photo of the BTS member V with some comments about his drinking. Several fans tweeted about the same.

“Taehyung, please don’t pay mind to that we’ll only create flower paths for u! I just scratched the surface (briefly watched it) right now, but all artists, not just me, hate those types of people. all fans, armys, may or may not have monitored (seen) them, but I’ll sue them in place of all those who were hurt but couldn’t muster up the courage to do so,” one fan said.

Meanwhile, the BTS ARMY couldn’t handle it when V posted a shirtless video of him on Instagram stories. The fans also pointed out how the singer’s beard has grown, while the video gave a glimpse of Taehyung’s Christmas decorations. Watch the video here:

