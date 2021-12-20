Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness popularly known as Doctor Strange 2 is one of the most anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe flicks now that Spider-Man: No Way Home has hot shores. As the name suggests, Madness is the key and there is no way one must expect subtlety or sanity from the film. The movie most recently made all the headlines for the reshoots that the movie went through. Now as per the latest reports the reshoots have made it possible that there will be more cameos than the pre-decided ones.

Advertisement

As per the reports that have come out so far, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is set to bring back Benedict Cumberbatch to the MCU with Elizabeth Olsen reprising Wanda. Now as per the latest update, the film apart from variants of the two leads, there will be many more cameos and some more characters making their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Advertisement

As per a CBR report, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness will feature many cameos and new characters from the comics in the movie. And of the new art is to be believed, one of the characters to be making its debut is Rintrah.

Meanwhile, most recently, Benedict Cumberbatch talking about the reshoots said, “I’m very excited. Sam Raimi’s at the helm, so expect extraordinary things. And we’re in the middle of making it even better. We’ve got some reshoots coming up in November and December.”

In another interview, Benedict Cumberbatch added, “We’re in the middle of reshoots and we’re working incredibly hard to make a schedule work to realize the full potential of the film — bits that we want to do better but also bits that were just impossible to do on the day because of logistics, COVID, etc. We were so delayed in production because of that. Luckily, not during production too much. Although everything is just a little slower.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

Must Read: Henry Cavill Breaks Silence On James Bond Casting: “Everything’s Always On The Table”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube