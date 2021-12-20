Now that we have solved one of the biggest mysteries surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home we can be at peace for sometime. But not completely. Hollywood is in a rampant casting and recasting mode where you definitely cannot be off-suspense for much time. Another big question that has been popping up for months now and still has no answer is who will be the next James Bond? Well, the top most contender is our Superman Henry Cavill, and he is even talking about it.

For the unversed, with the release of No Time To Die, Daniel Craig has concluded his almost two decades run as the iconic British Spy. The star first played James Bond in Casino Royale in 2006, and left Henry behind then to play the iconic part. Now that he has left the position vacant, there is a thunderous buzz around who the next 007 prodigy will be. Makers have already confirmed it isn’t a woman and that they don’t want to rush into it.

But that hasn’t stopped the fans and audience from speculating and there have been multiple names. Topping almost all the lists is Henry Cavill, whom people want to see suited up as the next James Bond. Some say he was destined and some say he deserves. But the Superman fame has left it all on time. Read on to know everything that he has to say about the same.

In his conversation with The Sunday Times, the actor got candid and gave a reply to burning debate of who should be the next James Bond. Henry Cavill is calm about it, though it is one of his dream roles and he has been wanting to play it for decades. He said, “Time will tell. You don’t know which direction they want to take Bond in and so I like to say that everything’s always on the table.”

However, Henry Cavill already has a busy roster as he is been seen in The Witcher 2 which released last Friday. The actor will also be seen in Enola Holmes 2. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

