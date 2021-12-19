The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, is one of the most anticipated films of recent times. Ever since the makers decide to drop the trailer, the curiosity among the fans are only increasing. In the trailer, Matt Reeves has used the darker rendition of Nirvana’s ‘Something In The Way’ and now in a recent interview, the director has spilled the beans on how Robert Pattinson’s alter ego Bruce Wayne’s character was inspired by legendary musician Kurt Cobain. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Matt also shared how he got an idea of incorporating the legendary musician in his upcoming film. He would often listen to Nirvana in the background while writing the film.

Advertisement

In an interview with Empire Magazine, Matt Reeves opened up on the link between Nirvana’s song in the background of Robert Pattinson’s The Batman and said, “When I write, I listen to music, and as I was writing the first act, I put on Nirvana’s Something In The Way. That’s when it came to me that, rather than make Bruce Wayne, the playboy version we’ve seen before, there’s another version who had gone through a great tragedy and become a recluse. So, I started making this connection to Gus Van Sant’s Last Days, and the idea of this fictionalised version of Kurt Cobain being in this kind of decaying manor.”

Mett Revees also opened up on casting Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in The Batman and was impressed with his work after watching him in Good Time. “In that movie you could really feel his vulnerability and desperation, but you could also feel his power. I thought that was a great mix. He’s also got that Kurt Cobain thing, where he looks like a rock star, but you also feel like he could be a recluse,” the director said.

Back in 2010, Pattinson was rumoured to be playing Kurt Cobain in his biopic which was later dismissed.

Meanwhile, The Batman releases March 4, 2022, and we definitely can’t wait for it.

Must Read: Spider-Man: No Way Home Producer Strictly Advised Tom Holland & Zendaya To Not Date, Says “They Ignored Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube