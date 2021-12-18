Spider-Man: No Way Home is a rage at the box office as fans can’t get enough of Tom Holland in this latest Marvel offering. Holland played the web-slinging superhero in a total of 6 MCU movies – three standalone films and the remaining with the other Avengers. While No Way Is Home is said to most likely be Tom’s last outing as the superhero, here’s some interesting news.

In a recent chat, Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige, and producer, Amy Pascal, were asked about the future of Spider-Man in the MCU. Read on to know what they said.

While interacting with the New York Times, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was asked about the biggest producing challenge he faced in the making of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Answering this question, he said, “Getting everybody to agree with you about the cool, big idea. “Hey, we have an idea. Will you come sign up and be in this movie?” “Cool! Can I read the script?” “No.” That was the hardest part. And that’s where Amy, who calls anyone anywhere at any time, is a master producer at making things happen.”

In the same chat, Kevin Feige and Spider-Man: No Way Home producer Amy Pascal were also asked about the next Spider-Man film. When pointed out that Amy recently said that she, Kevin, Sony, and Disney were collaborating on three more films, Pascal said, “We’re producers, so we always believe everything will work out. I love working with Kevin. We have a great partnership, along with Tom Rothman, who runs Sony and has been instrumental, a great leader with great ideas. I hope it lasts forever.”

To this, Kevin Feige added, “Amy and I and Disney and Sony are talking about — yes, we’re actively beginning to develop where the story heads next, which I only say outright because I don’t want fans to go through any separation trauma like what happened after “Far From Home” [the previous Spider-Man movie, in 2019]. That will not be occurring this time.”

Would you like to see Tom Holland as the web-slinging superhero once more after Spider-Man: No Way Home? Let us know in the comments below.

