Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington would need an “extreme challenge” to be interested in a new acting project.

Speaking at the premiere of his new movie ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’, Washington said: “I’m about the challenges. At this point, like the character, I’m in the yellow leaf of my career. To be quite honest, looking to do other things. So as far as acting, it’s gonna have to be an extreme challenge for me to be interested.

“I’ve been talking to one or two of the top directors in the business, and we’re talking about maybe doing something. There’s not that much left for me to do as an actor. Maybe Lear,” Denzel Washington said.

In the adaptation of the Shakespearan story, Denzel Washington plays the titular power-hungry character and hailed working on the movie “a great ride”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He added to ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “It was just a great ride with a group of talented, talented young and older actors led by a brilliant, brilliant director.”

The movie comes out on Christmas Day, the same day as Washington’s new directorial effort ‘A Journal for Jordan’ – which stars Michael B. Jordan – and he admitted the “tear-jerker” is very different from ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’.

Denzel Washington said: “It’s just a beautiful love story and a touching…what’s the word. I don’t want to say sappy, but it’s a real tear-jerker. A little bit different than Macbeth, so I got ’em on both sides.”

