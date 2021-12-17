Rihanna has always been the ‘boss girl’ of the pop world but that does not mean she was free of controversies. In fact, she was surrounded by them and some of them even included religious sentiments and political matters. Did you know that the singer was asked to leave a famous mosque after she held a photoshoot on the premises?

For the unversed, Riri has lately been in the news ever since pregnancy rumours surfaced on social media last month. She was spotted with a baby bump at a public event in Barbados but the singer shunned the rumours in the sassiest way possible. In a viral picture, she could be seen speaking about how these rumours come up every year but there is no truth in them.

In October 2013, Rihanna shared a bunch of pictures from Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi after performing live in the city, a few hours prior. She was spotted dressed in a completely covering black outfit with a matching hijab since the mosque requires visitors to cover up completely. She also added a statement neckpiece and a pair of bright stilettoes to her look. In cosmetics, she chose bright red nails and matching lip colour.

The mosque, however, had a problem with the poses in the pictures. In one of them, she was spotted sitting on the floor while looking down while another had her standing in the middle of the open space. Here’s a look.

The mosque was quick to put up an official statement on their website after kicking Rihanna out of the place. The statement mentioned that the pictures violated “standards of decency” with the singer’s “disrespectful positions.” They also added, “The singer entered on a private visit without introducing herself and without prior coordination with the administration.”

They further mentioned, “She was asked to leave before entering the mosque after she posed in ways that do not match the sacred status”.

