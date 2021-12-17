Reprising his role as Buster Moon in the sequel to the hit film ‘Sing’, Mathew McConaughey recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The actor revealed the cameo of his 11-year-old daughter Vida, who makes a dive in the chocolate fountain as one of the piglets.

“Your daughter got to do a little part in this film,” host Jimmy Fallon began, to which McConaughey replied, “She did! Vida got a couple of lines in Sing 2. She plays a piglet who is scuba diving in chocolate, saying, ‘This is the best day of my life.’ “

On Mathew McConaughey’s revelation, host Jimmy Fallon agreed saying, “I mean, it is the best day if you get to scuba dive in chocolate.”

Sing 2 marks Vida’s very first acting role. Mathew McConaughey’s daughter does not yet have any other credits listed to her name. The newcomer in the Sing franchise is Irish singer Bono, who plays the roaring rock legend Clay Calloway, a recluse, who the Koala Buster Moon aka McConaughey and friends attempt to bring out of his self-inflicted retirement. Sing 2 is written and directed by Garth Jennings, who helmed the original.

Buster Moon’s cast of performers will lighten up the big screen once again. Don’t miss as Sing 2 hits theatres near you on December 31!

