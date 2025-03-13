Ever since Millie Bobby Brown got married, she has served her marital glow in every way possible. Millie proved to be a Netflix baby as her latest film, The Electric State, with Chris Pratt, is currently streaming on the platform. During the promotions, the actress made a mental note to do a method costume and dish out the 90s fashion era. She was seen in a blue sheer gown that Gwyneth Paltrow wore back in the day, amongst her many metallic outfit choices.

Recently, she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and stunned everyone with her edgy look in a shimmery, daring halter-neck dress that was both sexy and confident. We cannot get enough of her fashion, so let’s scroll ahead as we decode it.

Millie Bobby Brown was seen wearing a multicolored shimmery gown that ended just below the knee and featured a risky thigh slit along with a daring halter neck detailing. The kaleidoscopic effect on her outfit made it look attractive. The 21-year-old actress served gorgeous looks in the braless silhouette as the dress hugged her figure appropriately. She completed the look with gold hoops, her wedding ring, and golden heels.

millie bobby brown, but wow what a woman. pic.twitter.com/ieRyIm9cPL — Best of Millie (@imilliepics) March 12, 2025

For makeup, the Enola Holmes actress opted for a glam look. She accentuated the getup with a matte base, contoured and blushed cheeks, defined brows, soft brown smokey eyes with a bit of shimmer and lots of mascara, highlighted cheekbones, and glossy pinkish lip shade. She went with an open hairdo that she swept to the side for hairstyle. However, the blonde color of her hair makes her fashionable affair pop.

Millie Bobby Brown left the internet ablaze with her latest look from the Jimmy Fallon show. But that’s not the end of it. Last night, she was spotted with her husband, Jake Bongiovi. She was seen wearing a black sheer gown that featured furry ruffles on the V-neckline and the hemline of her full sleeves. However, it’s her underwear-revealing ensemble that shows her sultry side to the world. She completed the look with almost no jewelry and paired it with black pump heels.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN #@$&@%#*^ pic.twitter.com/2aF3MX7AUJ — acervo millie bobby brown (@mbbacervo) March 12, 2025

The Stranger Things actress accentuated the look with bronzed makeup, smokey eyes, a kohled waterline, lots of mascara, and a brown glossy lip shade. She kept her hair in a simple, pulled-back hairdo. For the unversed, in the last few days, Millie Bobby Brown has been seen buzzing with her evolving fashion choices. She wore a lot of fur and animal prints and made waves with her glam looks.

We love Millie’s fashion affair. What about you?

