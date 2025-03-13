Camila Cabello, who previously dated Shawn Mendes and relationship coach Matthew Hussey, has again found love in Henry Junior Chalhoub. The Havana singer has been linked to the billionaire heir since January 2025, and ever since then, fans have been wondering who this handsome guy is. Although the couple has not made their relationship public, they have been often spotted cozily at events.

Camila has always preferred to keep her private life under wraps. Probably this time, as well, she is maintaining her ideology. Even though she has been trying her best to keep her relationship out of the spotlight, fans are too eager to know everything about her new-found love. Here’s everything that we know about Junior Chalhoub.

Henry Junior Chalhoub, the billionaire heir, might not have singing talent like Camila Cabello, but he is no stranger to the elite and high-profile world. For those who don’t know, as per Business Insider, his family founded the Dubai-based renowned fashion distribution company Chalhoub Group, which has been connected to luxury brands like Versace, Jimmy Choo, and several LVMH-owned brands, and more. The company works with 950 international brands, along with luxury watches, eyewear, and jewelry brands.

Based on the official website, the company’s aim is to be a “partner and creator of luxury experiences in the Middle East.” In 2023, Chalhoub Group made it into the Top 100 Arab Family Businesses Forbes list, and as per the outlet, his grandfather Michel and “his family” were worth $1.7 billion as of 2019.

On the other hand, Henry Junior Chalhoub’s sister, Souraya Chalhoub, is a fashion designer and leads her own brand, Souraya. As per her company’s website, it “specializes in Eccentric Wear for the entertainment industry.” Many celebs have worn Souraya’s designs, including Ashley Park, who donned her designed outfits in season 1 and 3 of Emily in Paris, where she played Mindy.

It was in November 2024 when Camila Cabello and Henry Junior Chalhoub were linked for the first time. Later, the rumors further speculated when they were seen in St. Barts, and were spotted kissing in the Caribbean Sea. They have attended many events together. At the pre-BAFTA Nominees’ party, they were seen hand-in-hand.

However, even then, Camila Cabello has been cautious about her love life. In an interview with Latina, the songstress spoke about why she keeps herself from talking about that aspect of her life and said, “I get why people are interested in my love life, but I don’t want to give people that piece of me because it is the most important part.” She further called herself a “hopeless romantic” and stated, “When I fall in love with someone, I would do anything for them.”

Well, we wish Camila Cabello and Henry Junior Chalhoub to have a beautiful relationship ahead. They look absolutely adorable together.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Tom Cruise’s First Girlfriend Laurie Hobbs Reveals How She Taught Hollywood’s Heartthrob To Kiss

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News