For years, millions have swooned over Tom Cruise as the sexiest man alive, but his first girlfriend remembers a bashful, awkward teenage boy learning the ropes of kissing.

Laurie Hobbs, who dated the ‘Top Gun star in 1978 when they were both 15, reveals that young Tom was anything but confident—he was shy and insecure about his small stature.

Laurie Hobbs Made the First Move on Tom Cruise

Cruise, then a sophomore at St. Xavier High School in Louisville, KY, struck Hobbs as a far cry from the calm, suave persona that would eventually captivate the world.

Hobbs made the first move, pushing Cruise to ask her to the school dance.

“He wasn’t at all what you’d call cool. He struck me as being shy, sort of uneasy around girls,” Hobbs, a blond bookworm at the time, said.

Cruise had “a secret fear that girls wouldn’t like him because he was so small,” she also claimed.

Their first date was awkward, sitting together on a couch at a friend’s apartment, only managing to nervously touch hands before kissing. “We just lunged toward each other awkwardly and started kissing,” Hobbs said. “But we didn’t get our mouths in the right place at first. I kept thinking: ‘I hope I don’t start Laughing’. Then things got pretty hot and heavy. Hands shaking… knees knocking, you name it.”

Hobbs recalls the heart-pounding experience of their first kiss, describing how everything felt like a whirlwind, with her head spinning and her heart racing.

“My head was spinning, and I could hardly breathe. I could hear my heart banging away in my eardrums. First kisses are like that- you think you’re going to faint. Once or twice, I opened my eyes to make sure his eyes were closed, and they were, so I knew he meant it.”

Laurie Hobbs and Tom Cruise: A Short-Lived Romance

Though their romance lasted only a few months before Cruise’s family moved to New Jersey, Hobbs often wonders what might have been. Looking back, she humorously reflects that she might have taught the world’s most famous heartthrob how to kiss.

“These days, I often wonder what life would be like if Tom and I had gotten married. And now and then, I flatter myself that I taught the world’s sexiest man to kiss”, Hobbs said.

Today, Hobbs, a hospitality supervisor, is married with children living in Louisville, while Cruise has gone through three high-profile divorces.

