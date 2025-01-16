Charlize Theron has drawn the line when it comes to dramatic weight changes for movie roles. The Monster star told Allure she’s officially done with the extreme transformations that Hollywood so often glorifies. “I will never do a movie again and say, ‘Yeah, I’ll gain 40 pounds,’” she revealed. “I will never do it again because you can’t take it off.”

Theron, now 48, recalled how drastically her body’s response has changed over the years. When she gained 40 pounds for Monster at 27, losing it felt almost effortless. “I missed three meals and was back to my normal weight,” she admitted. However, the story was very different when she added weight for Tully in 2018. It took her an entire year to get back to her regular size — but not without some panic. “I even called a doctor,” she said, convinced something was seriously wrong. “I think I’m dying because I cannot lose this weight.” The blunt response? “You’re over 40. Calm down. Your metabolism is not what it was.”

The Old Guard actress didn’t shy away from addressing the realities of aging, especially as someone who thrives in action-packed roles. She’s learned the hard way that recovery time isn’t what it used to be. “If I hurt myself, I take way longer to heal than I did in my twenties,” she shared. “More than my face, I wish I had my 25-year-old body that I can just throw against the wall and not even hurt tomorrow.”

Beyond the physical toll, Theron navigates a shift in her career priorities. In an interview with Harper Bazaar last year, she reflected on how fame isn’t the power play it once was. “Back in the day, you wanted some of this fame to make the stuff you really wanted to,” she said. “But now, I pitch all day long, and people are like, ‘No, thanks.’” For Theron, it’s a bittersweet evolution: “It’s nice that you’re making things on the merit of how good they are versus this idea of, like, ‘Oh, you’re this thing.’”

While Theron may no longer be chasing transformative roles, she’s fully embracing the next chapter, which focuses on creating meaningful work without risking her well-being. Hollywood’s obsession with transformation? Theron’s over it, and she’s not looking back.

