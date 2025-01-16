Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan? That’s a collab for the ages. Oppenheimer just added another epic chapter to their nearly 20-year partnership. But even with all the badass roles Murphy’s had in Nolan’s films, there’s one flick he totally wishes he’d been in — Interstellar.

In an interview with The Independent, Murphy admitted that he’s often fantasized about joining the 2014 space epic. Interstellar has always been a deeply emotional experience for him, especially after seeing it in theaters with his young kids. “I adore Interstellar just because I find it so emotional,” Murphy confessed. “I remember seeing it in the cinema when I had little kids. It just had a big impact on me. It broke my heart.”

However, Murphy wasn’t bitter about not being cast in the film. He recognized that Nolan made the right choices with the film’s cast. Still, the emotional weight of Interstellar and the unique way Nolan handles such grand stories left a lasting impact on him. Watching the film from a fan’s perspective, free from the usual self-critique, gave him a fresh appreciation. “I love watching his films when I’m not in them because you don’t have to freak out about the size of your ears or whatever,” he laughed.

As for a perfect pairing with Oppenheimer, Murphy didn’t hesitate when asked about his ideal double feature. He suggested Interstellar or Dunkirk, Nolan’s 2017 World War II thriller. “You could go Interstellar, which is very… explores similar scientific, physics themes. Or you could watch Dunkirk, also set in World War II,” he said. With Dunkirk being a tighter, faster-paced film, it perfectly counters Oppenheimer’s heavier, more intense subject matter.

The connection between Murphy and Nolan’s films goes beyond their roles; it’s about the emotional core each film carries. From Batman Begins to Inception to Oppenheimer, Murphy’s dedication to Nolan’s vision shines through in every project. But with Interstellar, the actor was simply a spectator — and a deeply moved one. It’s a reminder that even the most trusted collaborators have films they can’t help but love from the outside looking in.

