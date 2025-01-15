After wrapping up her almost two years long Eras Tour, Taylor Swift has been basking in some much needed down time with her friends, family, and boyfriend Travis Kelce. But that’s not all, the pop star also has some plans up her sleeve for her Rhode Island mansion. The 35-year-old’s house was spotted getting reconstructed recently and here’s what we know about it.

Is Taylor Swift Renovating Her $17 Million Rhode Island Mansion?

Taylor’s abode in Rhode Island costs a whopping $17.75 million dollars and fans recently spotted some construction and a few additions happening at the property. According to a public permanent record shared by a fan, the oceanfront house is undergoing a kitchen remodel and a bedroom suite is being enlarged by turning the current bedroom into a bathroom and lounge.

The bedroom is reportedly being readded with an additional 400 square feet and the labor as well as the materials required for the reconstruction have cost Taylor around $1.7 million, as per the permit. For the unversed, the property is a 11,000-square-foot cliffside manor which boasts of 700 feet of a gorgeous beachfront area and stunning views from the house.

It is an 8-bedroom and 10-bathroom place with gardens, 8 fireplaces, a patio as well as a swimming pool. Swift bought the house back in 2013 and is reported to have paid for it in all cash. The singer has hosted most of her summer pool parties and holiday festivities at this Rhode Island home. It is the perfect getaway spot for her to unwind, relax, chill, and host friends.

Taylor Swift’s Famous 4th Of July & Pool Parties

Many stars including Taylor’s friends Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez have been spotted at the property. Blake’s husband Ryan Reynolds and Gigi’s boyfriend Bradley Cooper have also accompanied them at the parties hosted by the Cruel Summer hitmaker. Taylor has also hosted her famous 4th of July parties at the mansion which have included names like Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Ed Sheeran and Karlie Kloss, among others.

Tom Hiddleston has also made an appearance at the place back when he was dating Taylor. Cara Delevingne has also visited the getaway house a couple of times. In August last year, Taylor’s boyfriend Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs colleague Patrick Mahomes were also spotted at a pool party hosted by her. Meanwhile, fans have been speculating what it means.

While some have been wondering if it has something to do with wedding preparations, referring to the Taylor and Travis engagement rumors, others are one step ahead and were seen joking about a nursery for when they plan to have a family together. Despite speculations of the two possibly being engaged, nothing of that sort has been officially confirmed by them.

