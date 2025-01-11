After a whirlwind and tiring Eras Tour that lasted almost two years, Taylor Swift has been enjoying a much-needed break. The pop star spends time with her friends, family, and, most of all, her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs player had a few days off work after his last match on Christmas, and the two made sure to soak in some of that precious time.

There were recently rumors that the couple might be engaged, but there has been no confirmation. A recent report stated that Taylor is now ready for a new chapter in her life and wants to advance with Travis. Here’s what we know about the singer and football player.

Is Taylor Swift Ready For ‘The Next Chapter’ With Travis Kelce?

Life & Style Magazine states, “After 21 months on the road and a year-and-a-half with Travis, Taylor is ready for this next chapter to begin with the love of her life.” A source told the portal that both have much to look forward to and are excited about what’s coming this year. In December, after Taylor had wrapped up her tour, Travis even threw her a party.

The surprise event was themed after her tour and was attended by her friends and loved ones. The athlete also spoke about weddings during a recent episode of New Heights, his podcast with his brother. Travis stated, “I actually don’t know people who’ve gotten married in the fall because of all the weddings I’ve been to, and all my friends always do it in the summer.”

Travis Kelce On Wedding Seasons During His Podcast

The conversation about wedding seasons continued as the tight end said, “I’ve seen weddings in f*cking February. I’ve seen weddings everywhere but the fall.” His discussion led to fans speculating whether the news of their engagement was accurate, but nothing has been confirmed.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Blooming Romance

Taylor and Travis began dating in 2023 during the summer, not too long after she started off her Eras Tour. A report from last year also stated that Taylor had the best year of her life, and their relationship “has strengthened so many parts of her,” thus making her “more confident and fearless.” An insider further claimed, “Finding a love like this has changed Taylor.”

The billionaire reportedly had issues with self-doubt, but being with Travis has reportedly changed that. “With Travis, she doesn’t seem so concerned with what people are or aren’t seeing,” the source felt. They also spoke about how loved ones have noticed a change for the better in her.

Taylor is allegedly much more relaxed and authentic, embracing life and letting loose with Travis. Their romance and time together have thus showcased a different, brighter of her in her private life. With the two of them completing two years in a couple of months, fans are excited for what’s to come.

