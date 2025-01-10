The Dark Knight is set to return, but not the one fans of Batman might expect. According to People Magazine, German filmmaker Uwe Boll has announced his upcoming crime-thriller, sharing the same iconic title, with Armie Hammer cast in the lead role as a crime-fighting vigilante. The casting decision has sparked intense discussions, with debates on whether this first major role since Hammer’s fall from grace will rehabilitate his career or tarnish his reputation.

The Social Network star, who once enjoyed a promising career, has been facing severe vitriol all over social networking spaces following multiple allegations of misconduct — including accusations of r*pe, physical abuse, and cannibalistic fantasies — that surfaced against him in 2021. Though prosecutors in Los Angeles dropped the charges in 2023, his media image among film lovers and online audiences remains heavily scrutinized.

The Call Me By Your Name actor’s casting in The Dark Knight has reignited conversations about Hollywood’s handling of controversial figures returning to the scene post-scandal. As expected, netizens didn’t shy away from criticism, with some mocking Hammer for signing onto a low-profile project after previously boasting about receiving numerous offers. One user wrote, “This is one of the funniest shot…chasers I have ever seen.” Others seemed incredulous to the legitimacy of Hammer’s comeback, with one remarking, “I doubt Armie Hammer can ever recover after cannibalism.”

Some X users speculated whether Warner Bros., the studio behind Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed The Dark Knight trilogy, might take legal action against Boll’s film due to its shared title and vigilante theme seemingly borrowing from the Batman property. Meanwhile, Hammer was even dragged into unrelated controversies, including a viral video captioned, “Chelsea Handler and Armie Hammer explaining how much of a NIGHTMARE Blake Lively is to work with,” linking his comeback to the ongoing Blake Lively–Justin Baldoni feud.

Memes also flooded social media as users referenced Christian Bale’s unforgettable performances as Batman and Patrick Bateman. “Imagine being Christian Bale right now,” joked one user, highlighting the actor’s connection to both The Dark Knight and American Psycho. This humor alluded to the comments from Bret Easton Ellis, the author of American Psycho, who recently expressed skepticism about the legitimacy of a new adaptation starring Austin Butler.

Michael Roesch, the executive producer of The Dark Knight, acknowledged potential confusion over the title, stating, “Our movie is very different from Chris Nolan’s movie.” While it has indeed partaken in the frenzy, it is not merely the title that can derail the upcoming film, but Hammer’s tarnished reputation. The Death on the Nile actor’s return after being canceled by Hollywood has fumed debates about whether the industry should embrace him again — and whether it can afford to.

