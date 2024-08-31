Armie Hammer had established himself as a successful Hollywood star before he fell from grace some three years ago. The actor, who was born with a silver spoon owing to his family’s oil business, lost his career after being accused of sexual assault, misconduct, and cannibalism in 2021.

Ever since Armie has been finding it difficult to make ends meet. The Call Me By Your Name star has now revealed that he has to sell his truck, which he got as a Christmas gift, as he can not afford gas anymore. So how bad is the actor’s financial situation? Let’s take a look at Armie Hammer’s net worth in 2024.

Armie Hammer Net Worth in 2024

Armie Hammer has a net worth of only $10,000 in August 2024 as per the website Celebrity Net Worth. The actor has had a ‘riches to rags’ journey, as he comes from a family that dominated the oil business for decades. His father, Michael Hammer, had inherited $180 million from his grandfather, Armand Hammer, the former head of Occidental Petroleum.

Apart from generational wealth, Armie also made a considerable fortune for himself through his Hollywood career. He started his acting journey with smaller roles in TV shows and movies before gaining attention in The Social Network (2010), where he played the Winklevoss twins. He then starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in J. Edgar (2011) and played the lead role in The Lone Ranger (2013).

However, it was his role as Oliver in Call Me by Your Name (2017) opposite Timothée Chalamet that truly cemented his status in the entertainment industry. The film received critical acclaim, and Armie’s performance earned him widespread praise.

Armie Hammer had $10 Million to His Name Before the 2021 Scandal

As Armie advanced in his film career, his net worth reached $10 million in 2021. However, then came the scandal that changed his life forever. The trouble started in January 2021 when a series of disturbing messages, allegedly sent by Armie, were leaked online. These messages shocked the public, as they seemed to show Armie talking about bizarre and graphic sexual fantasies, including cannibalism and BDSM.

As these messages spread online, more women came forward with their own stories. They accused Armie of emotional abuse, manipulation, and even physical coercion. One woman, named Effie, made a serious accusation in March 2021, saying that Armie had violently raped her in 2017. She also said that he had been physically and emotionally abusive during their relationship.

Armie faced backlash from the public and the media but denied the allegations. He insisted that all of his relationships were consensual and that any claims of non-consensual behavior were false. But despite his denials, the scandal seriously hurt his career. He lost several projects, including the romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding, where he was supposed to star alongside Jennifer Lopez. Armie was ousted from the Paramount+ series The Offer, which was about the making of The Godfather. His talent agency, WME, and his publicist also cut ties with him.

In March 2021, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed they were investigating Armie after Effie’s rape accusation. However, in 2023, the district attorney decided not to charge him with sexual assault, citing insufficient evidence. Meanwhile, the accusations and the case blew up the actor’s financial stability.

After losing out on all his acting projects, Armie started working as a timeshare salesperson at a resort in the Cayman Islands in the summer of 2022. At the time, reports suggested that he was completely broke and had taken up the job to support his family. He then also worked as an apartment complex manager around the same place.

Armies slowly started returning to public life in 2023, appearing in interviews and telling his side of the story. In June 2023, he appeared on the podcast Painful Lessons and revealed that he was not welcome in Hollywood anymore, and was ‘nowhere’ in terms of his career as an actor. However, he added that going broke had sent him on a soul-searching journey, which he was thankful for.

In August 2024, Armie posted a video on social media, revealing that his financial situation had worsened, and he had to sell his beloved truck, which he bought in 2017 as a Christmas gift. “I have loved this truck intensely and taken it camping and cross-country multiple times and on long road trips,” Armie said in the video, adding, “And I took it for one last road trip to Carmax. This is not an ad for Carmax.” Armie cited that he is not able to keep up with the truck’s gas bill, and has to sell it despite it being special to his children. “My kids are not happy about this. They’re like, ‘Dad, all of our memories in the truck,’” Armie stated.

