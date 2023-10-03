Leonardo DiCaprio has always captivated us with his array of different roles on screen and has never backed out of doing a challenging role. He once portrayed the role of an ex-FBI agent in the film J Edgar, where he had to kiss his fellow co-star Armie Hammer, and once, in an interview, the actor opened up about his experience.

For the unversed, the film was helmed by Clint Eastwood over a decade ago, and Leo was seen portraying the role from the character’s mid-20s to 77 years of age, which called for a big challenge for the actor with the prosthetics and all. Leo once revealed how the kiss between him and Armie was meant to happen under certain circumstances, and the director clearly instructed them.

As per a report by Mirror, Leonardo DiCaprio and Armie Hammer were asked to get bloodied by the director Clint Eastwood before engaging in a passionate liplock. The Titanic star described his kiss with the actor as a day’s chore for an artiste. He said, “These are the things we do as actors – I was in character.” He added, ” Clint was very clear, saying, ‘I want you guys to beat each other up first, I want as much blood as possible, and I want you to grab each other as if you want to kill each other – and then it will happen.’”

Leonardo DiCaprio continued, “He was very adamant about the fact these men were of a certain time period, and no matter what they felt, it wasn’t something they wanted to express. There was so much bottled up with their emotions for one another, it resulted in two men going fisticuffs first.”

Leonardo DiCaprio is very professional, and there is no doubt about that, and more so after his take on the passionate scene in this film.

On the professional front, the Oscar-winning actor once again collaborated with Martin Scorsese in the film Killers of the Flower Moon, which is gearing up for its release this month.

On the personal front, Leonardo DiCaprio is rumored to be dating 25-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti, and it is going well; they were also seen hanging out with the actor’s mom and have not yet made things official. Leo was also in a casual relationship with supermodel Gigi Hadid, but nothing serious happened as she is currently focused on her daughter.

