Leonardo DiCaprio is a brilliant actor and one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood. He often makes headlines for his personal life and is allegedly famous for dating young women between peers and fans. On to the series of new events, the Titanic actor was spotted with rumoured girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti at the Paris Fashion Week, and netizens are now trolling the alleged couple in the comments on social media. Scroll below to take a look!

If the latest reports are to be believed, Leo and Vittoria are getting serious about each other. The Italian model and the Titanic actor entered Richie Akiva’s nightclub separately, allegedly from the restaurant’s back door.

Talking about his latest appearance, Leonardo DiCaprio slayed in an all-black casual look and donned a baseball cap and face mask to avoid paparazzi attention. On the other hand, Vittoria Ceretti was seen in a blue-coloured vinyl dress with a plunging neckline that she paired with boots and a long black blazer.

Page Six shared their pictures on their official Instagram handle and scroll below to take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix)

Reacting to Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti’s photos on the platform, a user commented, “Don’t fret guys. She’s got a shelf life of less than 6 months and he’ll trade her in for the newer version. 😂”

Another user commented, “There must be a conveyor belt of girls just waiting to be the next GF for him. He never takes a break”

A third commented, “Somebody check on Gigi”

What do you think about Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti getting trolled over their latest appearance in Paris? Tell us in the space below.

