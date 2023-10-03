Cillian Murphy is a very talented actor and has been working with Christopher Nolan for a long time. Their latest release, Oppenheimer, finally had the versatile actor in the lead role, and it became an excellent affair at the box office! In a recent interview, Murphy opened up about his experience of working on the Leonardo DiCaprio-led Inception, which is one of the highly recommended films of the celebrated director.

The mind-boggling sci-fi film by Nolan came out in 2010 and is considered one of the most celebrated works of the director, and with its ensemble cast, it attained a cult status. Besides Leo and Cillian, the film also had Michael Caine, Tom Hardy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Elliot Page, Marion Cotillard, Ken Watanabe, and more.

Cillian Murphy recently appeared on BBC Radio1 for an interview, sharing his experience filming Christopher Nolan’s Inception. He recalled how he was shooting for an important scene right on his first day; recalling that experience, the Oppenheimer star said, “I remember that day was my first day on set. It was this big scene with Leo, biggest movie star in the world, someone I have huge admiration for. I walked on, and that whole bar had been built on a huge gimbal in order to get the effect of the glass tilting.”

Cillian Murphy added, “The whole thing, this huge set, just went like that [tilts hands]. And there were all these stuntmen. I knew I was making a serious movie there.” The film became one of the director’s highest-grossing movies and earned $837.18 million.

Christopher Nolan’s Inception, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Cillian Murphy, and others, depicted a complicated world of dreams and how the characters manipulated them. But not everybody knows that the film was inspired by a Japanese animated film, Paprika, by Satoshi Kon; it came out in 2006. There were reports that Nolan made it as a tribute to the Japanese director; however, there are no solid proofs to prove that claim.

As for Cillian Murphy, the actor was last seen in Nolan’s Oppenheimer, where he gave one of his career-best performances, and is expected to get a lot of awards for the same; even an Oscar, maybe!

