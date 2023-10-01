Ben Affleck is a very celebrated actor, and he proved his mettle as a director by earning an Oscar with his Argo. One would think that actors and actresses would line up to work with him while he directs them, but that was in the case of his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Jennifer once straightaway refused to work with Affleck with him donning the director’s hat. Keep scrolling to get all the juicy deets.

For the unversed, Garner and the Justice League star were together for over a decade, from 2005 to 2018, and they have three kids together. Affleck is currently married to Jennifer Lopez and often makes the headlines because of his personal life and his utterly uninterested look at times.

The Oscar-winning director and his ex-wife featured together in the Marvel superhero film Daredevil, which was not received well by the fans. According to a report by The Things, Jennifer Garner refused to work with Ben Affleck because, as per her, he was slow as a director. The actress said, “I don’t want to because he is not the world’s fastest director, and I like to get in and do my work and go home and put the kids to bed. I’m afraid there would be this moment where I would say, ‘OK. You’ve got it. I promise you it is in the can. I’ve got to go home.’ “

Jennifer Garner continued, “But you know, life is long, and I never say never. I think Ben is brilliant at what he does. I am so happy for and proud of him.” However, Affleck was once keen on directing his now ex-wife in a film and had reportedly said, “I think that would be great. I’ve often said that I want to direct a movie that Jennifer was in because I think she’s so great and she could do something really cool. The problem that gets in the way is that one of us has to look after the kids at home.”

On the work front, Ben Affleck was last seen in The Flash, probably his last appearance as Batman in the DC Universe, and personally, he and Jennifer Garner seem to be on great terms and are leading a happy life individually.

