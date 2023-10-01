The year 2023 saw an iconic box office clash, but a friendly one, between Barbie and Oppenheimer. The two most anticipated movies of the year hit the theatres on July 21 and indeed changed the dynamics of box office clashes. The two flicks, helmed respectively by Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan, were widely celebrated by the audience, and, in fact, the ensemble casts of the movies were also excited to watch each other’s work. While the Barbenheimer craze was a sight to catch, it will be seen in the upcoming award shows of 2024, as these two films will compete with Marvel movies, especially in the new category formed by the Golden Globes Organisation.

The Christopher Nolan directorial starred Cillian Murphy in the lead role, while it also had A-listers including Richard Madden, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Gary Oldman. On the other hand, the Mattel doll-based film saw Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell and more.

Barbie has broken many records ever since it hit the theatres, including the highest-grossing film by a female director. It has so far garnered a whopping $1.42 billion at its worldwide box office, while Oppenheimer is still below the $1 billion mark. The two movies’ commutative collection so far is $2.35. As the two movies are still thriving, the Golden Globe Organisation, which is taking over the HFPA, has included two new categories: Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television and Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

As per CBR, the second category has been added to honour the films whose achievements are overlooked and are also referred to as “popcorn entertainment.” Therefore, Barbie and Oppenheimer are set to lead the category with their massive box-office collections. However, the massive collections are not enough to bag the title, as the movies that have gained impressive global acclaim for their unique and exceptional content will fall in the category. It is not necessary for the movies to be among the highest grossers of the year; they just have a worldwide collection of over $150 million, with at least $100 million coming from North America, and need to have a global audience. Digital streaming viewership can also help films to enter the race.

The category will see eight contenders, and Barbie and Oppenheimer are two of the most expected ones to run the race. They are also likely to face tough competition from Marvel’s movies, including Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 and Spider-Man: Across The Spiderverse. The upcoming movies Aquaman And The Last Kingdom and The Marvels might also enter the race following their release later this year. The organisation has also announced that movies that will be released after November will also qualify for the category based on their estimated box office figures.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

