Losing your virginity, as much as it sounds fun, it’s not always, and Khloe Kardashian is here to explain that further. It’s not just us; celebrities have also gone through painful first-time s*x, and Khloe had opened up about the same once in a candid chat on her website. Want to know her point of view? Scroll ahead to get to the scoop.

What we read in novels and dream about that steamy and raunchy intimate scenes, getting org*sms. But it always doesn’t happen that way, and one of the Kardashian sisters had once revealed how it was like that for years for her when she didn’t feel anything while having s*x until she did! *wink*!

On her website, as mentioned in US Weekly, Khloe Kardashian opened up about losing her virginity when she was just 15 years old. Recalling the incident, the entrepreneur said, It’s not funny to lose your virginity! It’s weird and you’re scared and it hurts and you don’t know what will happen. I was 15 and he was an older guy who wasn’t a virgin.”

The reality show star Khloe Kardashian further mentioned that she didn’t get org*sm for years after her first time until she did, and it was everything she dreamt of. Khloe mentioned, “I don’t really remember it hurting but I do remember that I just wanted to get it over with. You definitely don’t have an orgasm your first time. I didn’t for the first few years! I didn’t even know what the feeling was until I had one; I just liked the intimacy part. When it happened, I was like, ‘Ohhhhh, that’s what that is!!!’” For the unversed, did you know Kim Kardashian‘s sister, Khloe, loves to get intimate with only black men? Yep, that’s right!

Well, ladies, that’s your cue to oomph up your s*x scene with your partner because until you get your org*sm it’s not even a pleasurable and enjoyable s*x. You know what I mean?

What are your thoughts about Khloe Kardashian’s opinion on having first-time s*x and getting orgas*m?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: After Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner, Justin Bieber & Wife Hailey Bieber’s Marriage On Rocks? The Model Is Allegedly Frustrated With Singer’s Childish Behaviour – Here’s What We Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News