Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have been one of the most loved couples in Hollywood. Their relationship has been a subject of public interest for several years. The two have been married since 2018 and have often expressed their love and support for each other on social media and in interviews.

They have both been open about their challenges as a celebrity couple. Despite the ups and downs, they seem committed to making their marriage work and have often. However, now it seems all is not well in their marriage. Scroll down to know more.

According to a report from RadarOnline, there have been alleged challenges in Justin Bieber’s marriage to model Hailey Bieber, with some sources suggesting that these issues stem from Justin’s reluctance to embrace adulthood. Insiders reportedly told the National Enquirer that Hailey recently grew weary of Justin displaying a Peter Pan-like attitude.

An unhappy Hailey has reportedly reached her limit with the “I Don’t Care” singer’s adolescent outbursts and immature conduct. “He acts like a needy kid all the time, and she’s constantly having to apologize for him and try to get him to act like an adult,” dished an insider on Hailey’s alleged marriage frustrations. The report comes weeks after Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s split.

In addition to Justin Bieber’s ‘childish’ behaviour, Hailey was allegedly “mortified” by her husband’s attire at a product launch event for her beauty line, Rhode skin, in late August. While Hailey looked stunning in a stylish red bustier mini dress suitable for the upscale event, Justin showed up in a hoodie and gym shorts. The pop star was criticized for his attire, with many deeming it “disrespectful” and accusing him of not adequately recognizing the significance of his wife’s special moment.

For the unversed, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin first crossed paths in 2009 when Hailey’s father, actor Stephen Baldwin, introduced them backstage at one of Justin’s concerts. They became friends and maintained a close bond, often appearing together at various events over the years.

Their relationship turned romantic in 2016 when they briefly dated but later parted ways. In June 2018, news of their reconciliation spread, and the couple got engaged in the Bahamas in July of the same year. Justin proposed with a massive oval-shaped diamond ring.

The couple tied the knot in a civil ceremony in New York City in September 2018. They had a larger, star-studded wedding celebration in South Carolina in September 2019, surrounded by friends and family.

