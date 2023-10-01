Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s divorce battle has taken an ugly turn when they began discussing where their daughters would live. Amid the struggle, many reasons behind their split have come up, but the two have not directly addressed them. While their split has come as a shock to their fans, did you know the couple once broke up ahead of their marriage? Scroll down to read the scoop.

Joe and Sophie were married for four years before the former allegedly took the step to end it. They are now focusing on their two girls as they are brawling about where they will raise them. Sophie has filed papers where she has mentioned that she and Joe decided to raise their daughters in the UK and, therefore, wants to them with her back to her home country.

Well, this is not the first time the couple has broken up, as they did so once ahead of their marriage. As per various reports, Joe Jonas slid into Sophie Turner’s DMs in 2016, and the two soon hit it off. They began dating, and after a few years, in 2019, the duo tied the knot in two ceremonies. While one was impromptu in Las Vegas, the second had their families and friends in attendance.

However, they went through a rocky period while dating and broke up, but only for less than a day. In 2019, during an interview with The Sunday Times, the Game Of Thrones actress revealed how she and Joe Jonas had cold feet and broke up ahead of their wedding. Talking about the rocky moment in their relationship, she said, “It was the worst day of our lives.”

The then-couple soon realised they could not stay away from each other as Sophie Turner continued, “For a second we both had cold feet, then 24 hours later we were both, like, ‘Never mind.’” The X-Men: Apocalypse star added how Joe Jonas helped her recover when she was not in a good place mentally due to living her adolescent age in the spotlight.

Earlier this month, rumours were rife that Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from his wife of four years, Sophie Turner. Later, the duo themselves confirmed the news via joint statements. However, things took an ugly turn when Sophie filed a petition and mentioned she got to know about the divorce via media, and it all began after their fight on August 15, Joe’s birthday.

