Jennifer Lawrence is one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood. The actress has been in the industry for more than a decade and has played several versatile roles in films. Her role as mutant Mystique in the X-Men series was one of the important roles in her film career.

Advertisement

Lawrence’s Mystique played an important role in all the movies. Her character was the key person to stop in Days of Future Past and ended up as the most significant death in Dark Phoenix. She became Hollywood’s top star after playing the role of Mystique. However, did you know that a promotional poster of X-Men: Apocalypse featuring the actress landed in controversy? Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

The promotional poster of the film showed Jennifer Lawrence looking on helplessly as she is strangled by Oscar Isaac’s Apocalypse. The tagline, ‘only the strong will survive’ was also mentioned on the poster. Many found the poster was promoting violence unnecessarily.

Actress Rose McGowan was one of the actresses who slammed the makers of the film X-Men: Apocalypse and described the poster as ‘offensive, and, frankly, stupid’. Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, she said, “There is a major problem when the men and women at 20th Century Fox think casual violence against women is the way to market a film. There is no context in the ad, just a woman getting strangled. The fact that no one flagged this is offensive and, frankly, stupid.”

McGowan also cited her friend’s young daughter, who saw the promotional poster of the film, asked her father, “Dad, why is that monster man committing violence against a woman?” She added, “This from a 9-year-old. If she can see it, why can’t Fox?”

Jennifer Lawrence‘s X-Men: Apocalypse poster also drew a lot of criticism from fans on Twitter, who slammed the apparent promotion of violence.

Exec #1: This is a great poster!

Exec #2: I agree! It's not problematic at all! pic.twitter.com/roRDiTIeml — Jock Demy (@ThatSashaJames) May 24, 2016

This #XMenApocalypse billboard of Oscar Isaac choking Jennifer Lawrence is a pleasant backdrop for date night. pic.twitter.com/qeF9poDi4z — Allan Shifman (@AllanShifman) May 26, 2016

drove by an "X-men apocalypse" billboard. nothing better than a 30-foot-tall roadside photo of a woman being strangled — bimbo baggins (@strongbadegirl) May 30, 2016

Must Read: Paris Hilton Makes Everyone ‘Green’ With Envy As She Flaunts Her Signature Blonde In Bodycon Dress

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube